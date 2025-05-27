What's the story

Africa, with its long coastline, has some of the most tranquil and undiscovered beaches for the loners out there.

Away from crowded touristy places, these hidden gems are a perfect getaway into nature's calmness.

Be it relaxing or exploring unexplored lands, these beaches offer an experience like no other.

Here are five secluded African beaches where you can enjoy some peace and quiet in midst of breathtaking natural beauty.