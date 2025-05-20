May 20, 202511:37 am

What's the story

Africa is home to some of the world's most fascinating caves, presenting adventure junkies an opportunity to explore unique geological formations, and delve into ancient history.

These natural wonders give a peek into the continent's rich past and diverse ecosystems.

From expansive underground chambers to intricate rock art, Africa's caves are a treasure trove for explorers.

Here are five must-visit cave destinations that promise an unforgettable adventure.