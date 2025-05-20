Want to reduce your screen time? Start reading books
What's the story
In today's digital age, curbing screen time has become a priority for many.
One of the best ways to do that is outdoor reading. By taking your reading sessions out, you not only reduce screen exposure but also get the benefits of fresh air and natural light.
Here are five practical ways to make outdoor reading a part of your routine, and reduce screen time, while boosting your overall well-being.
Reading space
Create a dedicated outdoor reading space
Designating a specific area for outdoor reading can make it more inviting and comfortable.
Consider setting up a cozy corner in your garden or balcony with comfortable seating and good lighting.
This dedicated space encourages regular use and helps establish a routine.
By having an appealing spot ready, you're more likely to choose reading over screens when seeking relaxation or entertainment.
Scheduled breaks
Schedule regular reading breaks
Integrating scheduled breaks into your day for outdoor reading can significantly cut down screen time.
Take out specific times during the day when you step away from screens and immerse yourself in a book outdoors.
Even short breaks of ten to 15 minutes can be refreshing and help reset your focus, making it easier to deal with digital distractions throughout the day.
Book club
Join an outdoor book club
Joining an outdoor book club also brings socialization into the mix of reading outdoors.
These clubs usually meet up in parks or gardens, giving you a chance to discuss books while embracing nature.
Being a part of such groups not only pushes you to read more but also lessens your reliance on screens to socialize as real-life interactions take the front seat.
Walking readings
Incorporate walking while reading
Walking while reading is also another innovative way of reducing screen time outdoors.
Pick lightweight books or audiobooks that let you move around comfortably as you read or listen.
This way, not only do you limit the screen exposure but you also add physical activity into your routine.
It boosts your health along with mental stimulation from what you're engaging with.
Nature books
Use nature-inspired books
Opt for nature-inspired books to take your outdoor reading experience a notch higher by tying what you're learning with what you're seeing.
Be it fiction based in natural landscapes or non-fiction on wildlife and plants, these books deepen your knowledge of nature while keeping screens away.
The thematic connection between content and surroundings makes every session more immersive and enjoyable.