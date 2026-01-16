Stylish ways to wear houndstooth print

The houndstooth print, with its distinctive broken check pattern, is a timeless classic that has been a part of fashion for centuries. This winter, the print is back in trend, giving a chic and sophisticated touch to your wardrobe. From coats to accessories, houndstooth can be styled in various ways to amp up your winter look. Here are five ways to style this iconic print this season.

#1 Houndstooth coats for a bold statement A houndstooth coat can be the centerpiece of any winter outfit. The bold pattern instantly grabs attention and adds an element of sophistication. Opt for longline coats for a dramatic effect or shorter styles for a more casual vibe. Pair them with solid-colored outfits underneath to let the coat take center stage.

#2 Accessories that complement houndstooth Accessories in houndstooth print can add subtlety to your look while still being stylish. Scarves, hats, and gloves in this pattern can bring an element of interest without overpowering the rest of your outfit. They are also a great way to add houndstooth to your wardrobe if you're not ready to commit to larger pieces.

#3 Footwear with houndstooth flair Footwear is another way to incorporate houndstooth into your winter wardrobe. From ankle boots to sneakers, shoes in this print can add a playful touch to any outfit. They work especially well with neutral tones, allowing the print's unique design to stand out effortlessly.

#4 Layering with houndstooth sweaters Houndstooth sweaters make for a versatile layering option during the colder months. They can be worn over shirts or under jackets, giving warmth without compromising on style. Choose lighter fabrics for indoor wear and thicker knits for outdoor layering.