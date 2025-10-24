Household items that work as gadget cleaners

Keeping gadgets clean is essential for their longevity and performance. While commercial cleaning products are available, many household items can do the job just as well, if not better. These items are usually cheaper and more eco-friendly than store-bought alternatives. By using things you already have at home, you can keep your devices in top shape without spending a fortune or adding to environmental waste.

Tip 1 Vinegar: A versatile cleaner Vinegar is a versatile cleaner that can be used on several surfaces. Its acidic nature helps dissolve dirt and grime, making it ideal for cleaning screens and keyboards. Mix equal parts of water and vinegar in a spray bottle, lightly mist the solution on a microfiber cloth, and wipe down the surfaces of your gadgets. Avoid spraying directly on devices to prevent liquid damage.

Tip 2 Baking soda: Tackling tough stains Baking soda is another household staple that works wonders on tough stains and odors. For cleaning purposes, make a paste by mixing baking soda with water. This paste can be used to scrub stubborn spots on device casings or charging ports gently. Rinse with a damp cloth afterward to remove any residue.

Tip 3 Lemon juice: Natural disinfectant Lemon juice is a natural disinfectant that also leaves a fresh scent behind. It contains citric acid, which helps kill bacteria on surfaces like phone cases or tablet backsides. To use lemon juice as a cleaner, apply it directly onto a cloth instead of onto the device, and wipe down the area you want to clean.