5 celebrity-inspired ways to style flannel shirts

Flannel shirts are a versatile wardrobe staple, loved by celebrities for their effortless style and comfort. From casual outings to more polished looks, celebs have shown us how to incorporate flannel into various outfits. Here are five celebrity-inspired ways to wear flannel shirts this season, giving you practical insights into styling this timeless piece.

Tip 1 Layered with denim jacket Pairing a flannel shirt with a denim jacket is a classic combination that many celebrities swear by. The layering adds depth to your outfit while keeping it casual and cool. Choose a neutral denim jacket to let the flannel shirt stand out. This combination works well for both men and women, making it easy to achieve a laid-back, yet stylish, look.

Tip 2 Tucked into high-waisted jeans Tucking a flannel shirt into high-waisted jeans is another popular celebrity trick. This styling trick accentuates the waistline, giving you an elegant silhouette without losing comfort. Go for high-waisted jeans in solid colors or subtle patterns to keep the focus on the flannel. This look is ideal for casual brunches or relaxed gatherings.

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Tip 3 Knotted at the waist Celebrities often knot their flannel shirts at the waist for an added flair and definition. This trick not only adds an element of interest but also gives you a chance to show off your outfit underneath. It works well with both dresses and simple tops, giving you an effortlessly chic vibe, perfect for day-to-day wear.

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Tip 4 Paired with leather pants For those looking to add an edge to their outfit, pairing a flannel shirt with leather pants is an ideal choice, as seen on several celebrity outings. The contrast between the soft fabric of the shirt and the sleek texture of leather creates an interesting visual appeal. This combination is perfect for evening events or nights out when you want to make a statement.