How to style a sarong like a celebrity
What's the story
Sarongs are a versatile and stylish option for the monsoon season. Celebrities often turn to this piece of clothing for its comfort and chic look. Be it a beach vacation or a casual day out, sarongs can be worn in multiple ways to suit different occasions. Here are some celebrity-inspired tips on how to wear sarongs this monsoon, keeping it fashionable yet practical.
Tip 1
The classic beach wrap
The classic beach wrap is a favorite among celebrities who love the sun and sand.
Simply wrap the sarong around your waist, tying it at one side for an effortless look.
This style works best with a lightweight fabric that dries quickly, making it perfect for unexpected rain showers.
Pair it with a simple tank top or bikini top for an easy-going beach vibe.
Tip 2
The elegant dress alternative
Celebrities often use sarongs as elegant dress alternatives by tying them around their bodies like sundresses.
To achieve this look, wrap the sarong around your chest and secure it with knots or bows at the back or side.
This style is ideal for casual outings where you want comfort without compromising on style.
Tip 3
The chic headscarf addition
Incorporating a sarong as a headscarf is another celebrity-approved trick to stay stylish during monsoon.
Fold the sarong into a triangle, and tie it around your head, covering your hair from rain while adding flair to your outfit.
This trick not only protects your hair but also gives you an instant fashion upgrade.
Tip 4
The versatile beach cover-up
A sarong makes for an amazing beach cover-up, giving you the best of both worlds, style and utility.
Just throw it over your swimsuit when heading to or from the beach, and you're good to go.
You can also adjust how much skin you want to show by tying it differently, tightly or loosely, depending on your mood and occasion.
Tip 5
The casual skirt alternative
For those looking for casual, yet stylish, options during monsoon days out, celebrities recommend wearing sarongs as skirts.
Simply wrap them around your waist like skirts and secure them with knots or belts if needed.
This way, they stay put even when walking through windy weather conditions common during monsoons.