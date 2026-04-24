Summer heat? Stay cool with this simple hack

Coriander seeds are a common ingredient in many kitchens, but their cooling properties are often overlooked. These tiny seeds can be a natural way to beat the heat and stay refreshed during hot weather. Rich in essential oils and nutrients, coriander seeds provide several health benefits that can help you stay cool. Here is how you can use coriander seeds for natural cooling.

Tip 1 How to prepare coriander seed tea Coriander seed tea is a simple, yet effective way to harness the cooling benefits of these seeds. To prepare the tea, crush one tablespoon of coriander seeds and boil them in two cups of water for about 10 minutes. Strain the mixture, and let it cool before drinking. This refreshing tea can be consumed throughout the day to help regulate body temperature.

Tip 2 Using coriander seeds in smoothies Adding coriander seeds to your smoothies can give you a refreshing twist while keeping you cool. Just grind one tablespoon of coriander seeds into a fine powder, and add it to your favorite smoothie recipe. The subtle flavor blends well with fruits like mango or pineapple, making it both delicious and beneficial for keeping your body cool.

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Tip 3 Incorporating coriander seed powder in salads Coriander seed powder is an easy way to amp up the cooling properties of salads. Simply grind dried coriander seeds into a fine powder, and sprinkle it over your salad before serving. It goes well with fresh vegetables like cucumber and lettuce, which are naturally cooling, too. This way, you can enjoy a healthy meal that keeps you refreshed all day long.

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