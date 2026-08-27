These ginger-based dishes are a hit in Africa
What's the story
Ginger, a staple in many African kitchens, is loved for its spicy kick and health benefits. From savory stews to refreshing teas, the root is an integral part of various cuisines across the continent. Each region has its own unique way of using ginger, making it a versatile ingredient. Here are five African dishes that highlight the culinary magic of ginger.
Dish 1
West African ginger stew
West African ginger stew is a hearty dish that marries the flavors of ginger with vegetables and spices.
The stew is usually made with tomatoes, onions, and leafy greens, simmered to perfection. The addition of ginger gives it a warm kick that complements the other ingredients.
This dish is often served with rice or flatbread, making it a comforting meal option for families.
Dish 2
East African ginger chai
East African ginger chai is a popular beverage that combines black tea with fresh ginger and spices like cardamom and cinnamon.
The tea is brewed to release the flavors of the spices, resulting in a fragrant drink that can be enjoyed hot or cold.
This chai is often sweetened with sugar or honey, and serves as both a refreshing drink and digestive aid.
Dish 3
North African ginger tagine
North African ginger tagine features slow-cooked vegetables and legumes seasoned with aromatic spices, including cumin, coriander, and ginger.
Cooked in traditional clay pots called tagines, these dishes develop rich flavors over time.
The addition of ginger adds depth to the dish while balancing out other strong flavors, like lemon or olives.
Dish 4
Southern African ginger beer
Southern African ginger beer provides a fizzy alternative to regular sodas. It combines fermented sugarcane juice with fresh ginger root for a spicy kick.
This nonalcoholic drink can be served chilled as an accompaniment to meals or enjoyed on its own as a refreshing treat during hot weather.
Dish 5
Central African ginger soup
Central African ginger soup is a comforting bowl of warmth, especially during the colder months.
It is made by simmering root vegetables like sweet potatoes or yams with fresh ginger and garlic. The result is a creamy texture that is both nutritious and satisfying.
This soup is often garnished with fresh herbs like cilantro or parsley for an added layer of flavor.