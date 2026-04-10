5 herbs that can instantly upgrade your chutney

Chutneys are an integral part of Indian cuisine, providing a burst of flavors to any meal. With the addition of fresh herbs, you can take your chutney game a notch higher. Not only do herbs add flavor, but they also add aroma and color to your chutneys. Here are five herbs that can make your chutney taste better, and how you can use them.

Tip 1 Mint for freshness Mint is one of the most commonly used herbs in chutneys. It lends a refreshing taste that goes well with spicy and tangy flavors. Mint chutney is usually made with fresh mint leaves, coriander, green chilies, lemon juice, and salt. The combination makes for a cooling effect on the palate, making it an ideal accompaniment to spicy dishes.

Tip 2 Coriander for aroma Coriander is another herb widely used in Indian chutneys. Its aromatic leaves give a distinct flavor that goes well with other ingredients, like green chilies and tamarind. Coriander chutney can be prepared by grinding fresh coriander leaves with ginger, garlic, and lemon juice. This chutney pairs well with snacks like samosas and pakoras.

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Tip 3 Basil for unique flavor Basil brings a unique flavor profile to chutneys, with its sweet and peppery notes. While basil chutney is not as common as mint or coriander chutneys, it can be a delightful change. To prepare this chutney, blend fresh basil leaves with nuts like almonds or cashews, garlic, and lemon juice. This version goes well with sandwiches or as a dip.

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Tip 4 Curry leaves for depth Curry leaves add depth to chutneys with their distinctive aroma and flavor. They are usually used in South Indian-style chutneys, where they are sauteed before being ground with coconut or tomatoes. The addition of curry leaves gives an earthy undertone that elevates the overall taste of the dish.