Want a tougher workout? Try these kickboxing drills
What's the story
Kickboxing is a high-energy workout that combines martial arts techniques with fast-paced cardio. It is an effective way to improve fitness levels, offering benefits such as increased strength, endurance, and flexibility. By incorporating specific kickboxing drills into your routine, you can enhance your physical health significantly. These drills not only help in burning calories but also improve coordination and balance. Here are some kickboxing drills that can boost your fitness.
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Jab-cross combo drill
The jab-cross combo drill is a basic yet effective move in kickboxing. It involves throwing a quick jab with the lead hand, followed by a powerful cross with the rear hand.
This drill improves hand speed and accuracy while engaging core muscles.
Practicing this combo regularly can enhance your reflexes and coordination, making it a staple for anyone looking to boost their fitness through kickboxing.
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Roundhouse kick technique
The roundhouse kick is a fundamental kickboxing technique that targets various muscle groups in the legs and core.
To perform this drill, lift your knee to waist height before extending your leg outward in a swift motion.
This drill not only improves leg strength but also enhances flexibility and balance.
Regular practice of roundhouse kicks can contribute significantly to overall lower body conditioning.
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Shadow boxing routine
Shadow boxing is an essential drill that involves throwing punches and kicks without a partner or equipment.
It focuses on improving footwork, speed, and agility, while allowing you to practice techniques at your own pace.
This routine helps in building stamina as it keeps you moving continuously, while refining your skills simultaneously.
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Jump rope intervals
Jump rope intervals are an excellent way to boost cardiovascular endurance through kickboxing training.
By mixing short bursts of high-intensity jumping with rest periods, you can improve your heart health and agility.
This drill is a great addition to any kickboxing workout, as it keeps your heart rate up and helps you build the stamina you need for longer, more intense training sessions.