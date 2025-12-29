How to style pom-pom accessories this winter

Pom-pom accessories are a fun way to add some color and texture to your winter wardrobe. Celebrities have been seen sporting these playful additions, making them the perfect statement piece for the season. From hats to scarves, pom-poms are everywhere, giving a quirky twist to the most basic of outfits. Here's how you can add pom-pom accessories to your winter closet, celebrity style.

Tip 1 Pom-pom hats for a cozy look Pom-pom hats are a celebrity favorite this winter, offering warmth with a touch of style. They come in various colors and patterns, making them versatile enough to match any outfit. Celebrities often pair these hats with casual wear or even dressier ensembles for an added flair. The key is to choose a hat that complements your face shape and skin tone while keeping it fun.

Tip 2 Scarves with pom-poms add flair Scarves with pom-poms are another way celebrities add some fun to their winter wardrobe. These scarves can be worn in multiple ways, giving you the option to play around with different looks. Be it a long scarf draped over shoulders or a short one wrapped around necks, pom-poms add texture and interest. Opt for neutral colors if you want versatility or bright hues for a pop of color.

Tip 3 Shoes adorned with pom-poms Another trend we've seen celebrities embrace this season is shoes adorned with pom-poms. From loafers to sneakers, these playful details add an unexpected twist to footwear choices. Pom-pom shoes can be paired with jeans or skirts alike, making them a fun addition that doesn't compromise on comfort or practicality.

Tip 4 Bags embellished with pom-poms Bags embellished with pom-poms have also made their way into celebrity wardrobes this winter. These bags range from small clutches to bigger totes, all featuring the playful accessory as part of their design. A pom-pom bag can easily elevate an outfit without overpowering it, adding just the right amount of whimsy.