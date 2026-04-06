Applying for a duplicate marksheet? Here are some tips

Applying for a duplicate marksheet in India can be a tedious task, but knowing the process can make it a lot easier. A mark sheet is an important document for students, serving as proof of their academic performance. Be it loss, damage, or any other reason, getting a duplicate can be important for further studies or job applications. Here are some practical tips to help you navigate this process smoothly.

Application steps Understand the application process To apply for a duplicate mark sheet, first visit your educational board's official website. Most boards have an online facility where you can fill out the application form. Make sure you have all the required details, like your roll number, year of examination, and personal information, ready. Some boards may also require you to submit a physical copy of the application to their office.

Document checklist Gather required documents Before applying, ensure that you have all the necessary documents in place. This usually includes an identity proof like an Aadhaar card or passport, a police report if the original was lost or stolen, and any other documents specified by your board. Having these ready will make the application process smoother and avoid delays.

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Fee payment Pay the necessary fees Most educational boards charge a nominal fee for issuing a duplicate mark sheet. The fee amount may vary from one board to another, but is usually between ₹100 and ₹500. Payment can often be made online through the board's website using credit or debit cards, or net banking options. Keep the payment receipt safe, as it may be required later.

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Status monitoring Track your application status After submitting your application and paying the fee, keep an eye on its status through the board's online portal or customer service helpline. Some boards provide SMS and email updates regarding your application's progress. Tracking ensures you are informed about any additional requirements or issues that may arise during processing.