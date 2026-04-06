Applying for a duplicate marksheet? Here are some tips
What's the story
Applying for a duplicate marksheet in India can be a tedious task, but knowing the process can make it a lot easier. A mark sheet is an important document for students, serving as proof of their academic performance. Be it loss, damage, or any other reason, getting a duplicate can be important for further studies or job applications. Here are some practical tips to help you navigate this process smoothly.
Application steps
Understand the application process
To apply for a duplicate mark sheet, first visit your educational board's official website. Most boards have an online facility where you can fill out the application form. Make sure you have all the required details, like your roll number, year of examination, and personal information, ready. Some boards may also require you to submit a physical copy of the application to their office.
Document checklist
Gather required documents
Before applying, ensure that you have all the necessary documents in place. This usually includes an identity proof like an Aadhaar card or passport, a police report if the original was lost or stolen, and any other documents specified by your board. Having these ready will make the application process smoother and avoid delays.
Fee payment
Pay the necessary fees
Most educational boards charge a nominal fee for issuing a duplicate mark sheet. The fee amount may vary from one board to another, but is usually between ₹100 and ₹500. Payment can often be made online through the board's website using credit or debit cards, or net banking options. Keep the payment receipt safe, as it may be required later.
Status monitoring
Track your application status
After submitting your application and paying the fee, keep an eye on its status through the board's online portal or customer service helpline. Some boards provide SMS and email updates regarding your application's progress. Tracking ensures you are informed about any additional requirements or issues that may arise during processing.
Office visit tips
Visit regional office if needed
In some cases, visiting a regional office may be required to complete verification or submit additional documents. If you have to visit an office, check its location and working hours in advance to avoid any inconvenience. Carry all relevant documents with you during this visit to expedite the process.