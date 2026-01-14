Buying shoes? Here's how to find your perfect size

Shopping for shoes can be a tricky affair, especially when it comes to finding the right fit. In African markets, where options are plenty yet sizes may not be standard, knowing how to check shoe fit becomes all the more important. Here are five practical tips to ensure your shoes fit comfortably and correctly, making your shopping experience more enjoyable and hassle-free.

Tip 1 Measure your feet regularly Measuring your feet regularly is essential as they tend to change with age and weight. Use a measuring tape or ruler to measure the length and width of your feet. This will help you determine the correct size when trying on shoes. Remember to measure both feet, as one may be slightly larger than the other.

Tip 2 Try shoes at different times of day It's best to try shoes later in the day as your feet swell slightly throughout the day. By this time, they are at their largest, which is why trying shoes at this time helps you avoid buying ones that are too tight. This way, you can be sure that the shoes will be comfortable all day long.

Tip 3 Walk around before buying Walking around in the shoes before buying them is the best way to check their comfort. Pay attention to how they feel while walking on different surfaces of the store or market area. Make sure there's no pinching or discomfort, which could indicate that they're not the right fit.

Tip 4 Check toe space and heel grip When trying on shoes, ensure there is enough space at the toe area—about half an inch between your longest toe and the end of the shoe. Also, check that your heel doesn't slip out while walking; a good heel grip prevents blisters and ensures stability.