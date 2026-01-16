How to clean mineral build-up on plant pots

Indoor plants are a great way to liven up any space, but mineral build-up on plant pots can be a real eyesore. The white crusty residue usually comes from water evaporation and can ruin the look of your plants. Fortunately, there are several natural ways to get rid of this without using harsh chemicals. Here are some easy-to-follow methods to keep your plant pots clean and attractive.

Tip 1 Vinegar solution for easy cleaning Vinegar is a natural acid that can break down mineral deposits easily. Mix equal parts of water and white vinegar in a spray bottle. Spray the affected areas of the pot and let it sit for 15 minutes. Use a soft cloth or sponge to wipe away the loosened deposits. Rinse with water afterward to remove any vinegar residue.

Tip 2 Baking soda paste method Baking soda is another effective way to get rid of mineral build-up, thanks to its mild abrasive properties. Mix one tablespoon of baking soda with two tablespoons of water to form a paste. Apply this paste directly on the affected areas and scrub gently with a soft brush or cloth until the deposits are removed. Rinse thoroughly with water afterward.

Tip 3 Lemon juice scrub technique The citric acid content in lemon juice makes it an excellent natural cleaner for mineral stains. Squeeze fresh lemon juice onto the stained areas, or use lemon slices directly on them. Let it sit for about 10 minutes before scrubbing gently with a soft brush or cloth. Rinse well with water after cleaning.

Tip 4 Epsom salt solution soak Epsom salt can also help in loosening stubborn mineral deposits from plant pots. Dissolve two tablespoons of Epsom salt in a bowl of warm water and soak the pot in this solution for about 30 minutes. After soaking, scrub gently with a soft brush or cloth until all residues are removed, then rinse thoroughly with clean water.