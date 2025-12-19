Clean mirrors with these ingredients found easily at home

Cleaning mirrors can be a daunting task, but it doesn't have to be an expensive one. With a few simple, cost-effective methods, you can make your mirrors sparkle without spending much. These methods use common household items and require minimal investment, making them accessible to everyone. Here's how you can keep your mirrors streak-free and shiny without breaking the bank.

Tip 1 Use vinegar for streak-free shine Vinegar is a versatile household item that can be used to clean mirrors effectively. Its acidic nature helps break down grime and fingerprints, leaving a streak-free shine. To use vinegar, mix equal parts of water and vinegar in a spray bottle. Spray the solution on the mirror and wipe it off with a microfiber cloth or paper towel for best results.

Tip 2 Baking soda paste for tough stains Baking soda is another household staple that can help you get rid of tough stains on mirrors. Make a paste by mixing baking soda with water until it reaches a thick consistency. Apply the paste on the stained areas of the mirror and gently scrub with a soft cloth or sponge. Rinse with water and dry with a clean cloth to reveal a spotless surface.

Tip 3 Lemon juice as natural cleaner Lemon juice is an excellent natural cleaner, thanks to its acidity and fresh scent. To clean your mirror with lemon juice, mix one part lemon juice with two parts water in a spray bottle. Spray the mixture onto the mirror surface and wipe away using a microfiber cloth or paper towel for clarity and shine.