5 hacks to keep your water bottles clean

Cleaning reusable water bottles is essential to keep them free of bacteria and bad odors. While most of us think of dish soap, there are other ways to keep your bottles squeaky clean. Here are five alternative cleaning methods that can help you maintain the hygiene of your water bottles without relying on regular dish soap.

Tip 1 Baking soda and vinegar solution Baking soda and vinegar make an excellent cleaning duo. Just add a tablespoon of baking soda and a cup of vinegar into the bottle. Let the mixture fizz for a few minutes before scrubbing with a bottle brush. Rinse thoroughly with water afterward. This method helps eliminate odors and stains effectively.

Tip 2 Lemon juice scrub Lemon juice is a natural disinfectant with a refreshing scent. To use this method, squeeze the juice of one lemon into your bottle, fill it with warm water, and let it sit for about 30 minutes. Use a brush to scrub the inside before rinsing well with clean water. The acidity in lemon juice helps break down grime.

Tip 3 Hydrogen peroxide rinse Hydrogen peroxide also makes for an excellent disinfectant. Fill your bottle with hydrogen peroxide, cap it, and shake well so that it coats all surfaces inside. Let it sit for about 10 minutes before emptying and rinsing thoroughly with water. This method is particularly useful for killing bacteria.

Tip 4 Saltwater soak Salt has natural antibacterial properties that can help clean your water bottles. Add two tablespoons of salt into your bottle, fill it with warm water, and shake well so that the salt dissolves completely. Let this solution sit for about 15 minutes before rinsing out thoroughly with clean water.