Einkorn: A nutty ancient grain worth trying
What's the story
Einkorn, one of the oldest cultivated grains, is making a comeback for its nutritional benefits and unique flavor. It is a versatile grain that can be used in a variety of recipes, providing a healthy alternative to modern wheat. Einkorn is packed with essential nutrients and has a lower gluten content than regular wheat, making it easier to digest for some people. Here are five creative ways to include einkorn in your meals.
Dish 1
Einkorn pancakes for breakfast delight
Start your day with a stack of einkorn pancakes. The nutty flavor of this ancient grain goes well with maple syrup or fresh fruits.
Simply replace regular flour with einkorn flour in your favorite pancake recipe. You may need to adjust the liquid content as einkorn absorbs more moisture than regular flour.
This breakfast option is not just delicious but also loaded with protein and fiber.
Dish 2
Nutritious einkorn salad bowls
Einkorn salad bowls make for a hearty meal option, packed with fresh vegetables and herbs.
Cooked einkorn berries can be tossed with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, and parsley for a refreshing dish.
Drizzle some olive oil and lemon juice for added flavor.
This salad bowl is not just visually appealing but also a source of vitamins and minerals.
Dish 3
Wholesome einkorn bread baking
Baking bread with einkorn flour gives you a denser loaf with a slightly sweet taste.
While working with einkorn, you need to knead it less compared to other flours because of its lower gluten content.
Add seeds like sunflower or sesame for texture and a nutrition boost.
Freshly baked einkorn bread makes for an excellent accompaniment to soups or salads.
Dish 4
Flavorful einkorn risotto creation
Transform traditional risotto by using einkorn berries instead of rice grains.
Saute onions and garlic in olive oil before adding the einkorn berries to toast them lightly.
Gradually add vegetable broth while stirring continuously until creamy perfection is achieved.
Enhance the dish further by incorporating mushrooms or asparagus, along with grated Parmesan cheese.
Dish 5
Delicious einkorn cookies baking
Einkorn cookies offer a delightful twist on classic treats by using this ancient grain's unique properties.
Mix butter, sugar, vanilla extract, and eggs before folding in the dry ingredients, including the ground oats if desired.
Bake until golden brown, and enjoy the chewy texture that comes from using this ancient grain.