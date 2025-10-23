Your step-by-step guide to growing microgreens at home

Growing microgreens indoors is a simple and rewarding way to add fresh greens to your diet. These tiny plants are packed with nutrients and can be grown in small spaces, making them perfect for urban dwellers or anyone with limited gardening space. With just a few basic supplies and some patience, you can have a continuous supply of fresh greens all year round. Here's how you can grow microgreens indoors like a pro.

Seed selection Choosing the right seeds Selecting the right seeds is key to growing healthy microgreens. Opt for organic seeds meant for sprouting or microgreen growth. Popular choices include sunflower, radish, broccoli, and pea shoots. Make sure the seeds are untreated and free from any chemicals or pesticides to ensure safe consumption. You can find these seeds at local garden centers or online retailers specializing in organic products.

Medium setup Preparing your growing medium A suitable growing medium is essential for microgreens. Use a shallow tray filled with about one inch of quality potting soil or coconut coir. Make sure the medium is moist but not waterlogged before sowing the seeds. This will provide adequate moisture retention while allowing proper drainage to prevent root rot.

Seed planting Sowing seeds evenly Evenly distribute the seeds over the surface of your prepared medium. Don't overcrowd them; give enough space between each seed so they can grow without competing for resources. Lightly press down on the seeds with your hand or a flat object to ensure good contact with the soil, but don't bury them too deep as they need light to germinate.

Growth environment Providing optimal conditions Microgreens need specific conditions to flourish indoors. Place your trays near a south-facing window where they'll get plenty of indirect sunlight every day. If natural light isn't enough, consider using LED grow lights positioned six inches above the trays for 12-16 hours daily. Maintain indoor temperatures between 18 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius (65 degrees Fahrenheit and 75 degrees Fahrenheit) for best results.