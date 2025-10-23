Your step-by-step guide to growing microgreens at home
Growing microgreens indoors is a simple and rewarding way to add fresh greens to your diet. These tiny plants are packed with nutrients and can be grown in small spaces, making them perfect for urban dwellers or anyone with limited gardening space. With just a few basic supplies and some patience, you can have a continuous supply of fresh greens all year round. Here's how you can grow microgreens indoors like a pro.
Seed selection
Choosing the right seeds
Selecting the right seeds is key to growing healthy microgreens. Opt for organic seeds meant for sprouting or microgreen growth. Popular choices include sunflower, radish, broccoli, and pea shoots. Make sure the seeds are untreated and free from any chemicals or pesticides to ensure safe consumption. You can find these seeds at local garden centers or online retailers specializing in organic products.
Medium setup
Preparing your growing medium
A suitable growing medium is essential for microgreens. Use a shallow tray filled with about one inch of quality potting soil or coconut coir. Make sure the medium is moist but not waterlogged before sowing the seeds. This will provide adequate moisture retention while allowing proper drainage to prevent root rot.
Seed planting
Sowing seeds evenly
Evenly distribute the seeds over the surface of your prepared medium. Don't overcrowd them; give enough space between each seed so they can grow without competing for resources. Lightly press down on the seeds with your hand or a flat object to ensure good contact with the soil, but don't bury them too deep as they need light to germinate.
Growth environment
Providing optimal conditions
Microgreens need specific conditions to flourish indoors. Place your trays near a south-facing window where they'll get plenty of indirect sunlight every day. If natural light isn't enough, consider using LED grow lights positioned six inches above the trays for 12-16 hours daily. Maintain indoor temperatures between 18 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius (65 degrees Fahrenheit and 75 degrees Fahrenheit) for best results.
Care routine
Watering and harvesting tips
Keep soil consistently moist by misting with water daily or as needed—avoid overwatering, which could lead to mold growth. Harvest microgreens when they reach two inches tall by cutting just above soil level using sharp scissors. This ensures continued growth from remaining plants in each tray without disrupting future harvests.