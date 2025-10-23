Say goodbye to motion sickness with galangal root

Galangal root, a spice commonly used in Asian cuisine, is gaining attention for its potential to alleviate motion sickness. Belonging to the ginger family, galangal has been traditionally used for its medicinal properties. Its active compounds are believed to help reduce nausea and improve digestion, making it a possible natural remedy for those prone to motion sickness. Here's how galangal root can help you.

#1 Understanding galangal's properties Galangal root is rich in essential oils and antioxidants, which are known to have anti-inflammatory and anti-nausea effects. These properties may help calm the stomach lining and reduce the feeling of queasiness during travel or other forms of motion. The presence of compounds like galangin and alpha-pinene contributes to its therapeutic effects.

#2 How to use galangal for motion sickness To use galangal root for motion sickness, you can prepare it as a tea or incorporate it into your meals. For tea, slice fresh galangal and steep it in hot water for about ten minutes. Drinking this tea before traveling may help mitigate symptoms. Alternatively, adding powdered galangal to your dishes could provide a continuous intake throughout the day.

#3 Potential benefits beyond motion sickness Apart from helping with motion sickness, galangal root may provide other health benefits. Its anti-inflammatory properties can aid digestion and reduce bloating after meals. Some studies suggest that galangal may also have antimicrobial properties, which could support overall gut health by combating harmful bacteria.