5 easy ways to remove fuzz from your clothes
What's the story
Have you noticed tiny balls or fuzzy clumps forming on the surface of your clothes? These are called fabric pills. They usually appear when fabric fibers rub against each other during regular wear and washing. Pilling is common on sweaters, T-shirts, leggings, and other frequently worn clothes. While it does not necessarily mean your clothes are damaged, it can make them look old and worn out. Here are some practical tips to de-pill your clothes without damaging the fabric.
Tip 1
Use a fabric shaver
A fabric shaver is a handy tool designed specifically for removing pills from clothing.
It works by gently cutting the pills off the surface of the fabric without damaging it.
Simply place the shaver against the pilled area, and turn it on. The rotating blades will catch and cut off the pills, leaving your garment looking smooth and new.
Tip 2
Use a fine-toothed comb
A fine-toothed comb can also be an effective tool for de-pilling clothes at home.
Simply run the comb gently over the pilled areas in one direction to catch and lift out the pills.
This method works best on knit fabrics where pills are loosely attached.
Tip 3
Wash inside out with gentle detergent
Turning your clothes inside out can help minimize pilling during laundry cycles.
Use a gentle detergent designed for delicate fabrics to further reduce friction that causes pills to form.
Avoid overloading your washing machine, as this can increase agitation and lead to more pilling.
Tip 4
Avoid fabric softeners
While fabric softeners may seem like they help keep clothes soft, they can actually contribute to more pilling over time by leaving residues on fibers that attract lint and dust particles.
Instead, opt for natural alternatives like vinegar during rinse cycles if you want softer fabrics without increasing pill formation risks.