Turn old plastic containers into handy desk organizers
What's the story
Recycling plastic containers is a smart way to organize your workspace while also being eco-friendly. By repurposing these items, you can create a clutter-free environment that promotes productivity and creativity. This not only reduces waste but also saves money on storage solutions. Here are five practical ways to use recycled plastic containers for organizing your workspace, each offering unique benefits and easy implementation.
Desk organization
Use containers for desk supplies
Plastic containers can be used to store desk supplies like pens, paper clips, sticky notes, and so on.
By grouping similar items together in smaller containers, you can easily access what you need without having to sift through a pile of things.
Labeling each container makes it even easier to find things quickly, keeping your desk tidy and efficient.
Drawer management
Create drawer dividers with containers
Repurposing plastic containers as drawer dividers is a smart way to keep things organized.
By cutting them to size, they can fit perfectly in your drawers, separating items like batteries, chargers, and other small tools.
This method not only helps in keeping your drawers neat but also ensures that everything is easy to find, making your workspace more efficient.
Green workspace
Craft planters for office plants
Plastic containers make for excellent planters for small office plants.
Adding greenery to your workspace can improve air quality and boost your mood.
Just make sure that the containers have drainage holes to keep the plants healthy.
This way, you can add a touch of nature to your environment while recycling at the same time.
Cable management
Organize cables with container clips
Cable clutter is the most common problem in any workspace.
Plastic containers can be used creatively by cutting slots on their sides and inserting clips or hooks inside them.
This way, you can neatly organize cables from computers, chargers, and so on, preventing tangles and damage.
It's an easy way to keep your electronic accessories organized and functional.
Vertical storage
Build custom shelves from containers
For those short on floor space, upcycling large plastic containers into shelves can be a game changer.
Attach them securely to walls or under desks with strong adhesive or screws, and they provide additional storage without the need for expensive furniture purchases.
These shelves are perfect for holding books, documents, or personal items, optimizing space efficiently.