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Home / News / Lifestyle News / Turn old plastic containers into handy desk organizers
Turn old plastic containers into handy desk organizers
Plastic containers can be used to store desk supplies like pens, paper clips, sticky notes, and so on

Turn old plastic containers into handy desk organizers

By Vinita Jain
Aug 04, 2026
01:40 pm
What's the story

Recycling plastic containers is a smart way to organize your workspace while also being eco-friendly. By repurposing these items, you can create a clutter-free environment that promotes productivity and creativity. This not only reduces waste but also saves money on storage solutions. Here are five practical ways to use recycled plastic containers for organizing your workspace, each offering unique benefits and easy implementation.

Desk organization

Use containers for desk supplies

Plastic containers can be used to store desk supplies like pens, paper clips, sticky notes, and so on.

By grouping similar items together in smaller containers, you can easily access what you need without having to sift through a pile of things.

Labeling each container makes it even easier to find things quickly, keeping your desk tidy and efficient.

Drawer management

Create drawer dividers with containers

Repurposing plastic containers as drawer dividers is a smart way to keep things organized.

By cutting them to size, they can fit perfectly in your drawers, separating items like batteries, chargers, and other small tools.

This method not only helps in keeping your drawers neat but also ensures that everything is easy to find, making your workspace more efficient.

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Green workspace

Craft planters for office plants

Plastic containers make for excellent planters for small office plants.

Adding greenery to your workspace can improve air quality and boost your mood.

Just make sure that the containers have drainage holes to keep the plants healthy.

This way, you can add a touch of nature to your environment while recycling at the same time.

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Cable management

Organize cables with container clips

Cable clutter is the most common problem in any workspace.

Plastic containers can be used creatively by cutting slots on their sides and inserting clips or hooks inside them.

This way, you can neatly organize cables from computers, chargers, and so on, preventing tangles and damage.

It's an easy way to keep your electronic accessories organized and functional.

Vertical storage

Build custom shelves from containers

For those short on floor space, upcycling large plastic containers into shelves can be a game changer.

Attach them securely to walls or under desks with strong adhesive or screws, and they provide additional storage without the need for expensive furniture purchases.

These shelves are perfect for holding books, documents, or personal items, optimizing space efficiently.

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