How to get salon-style curls without heat
What's the story
Roller set curls are a classic styling technique that can give you voluminous, bouncy curls without heat damage. This method is ideal for those looking to maintain healthy hair while achieving a polished look. By using rollers, you can create long-lasting curls that add body and movement to your hair. Here are some expert tips to master the art of roller set curls and get salon-worthy results at home.
Tip 1
Choose the right roller size
Choosing the right roller size is key to getting the desired curl.
Bigger rollers give you loose waves, while smaller ones create tighter ringlets. For a versatile look, mix different sizes.
Make sure your hair is damp, but not dripping wet, before rolling it up for the best results.
Tip 2
Section your hair properly
Sectioning your hair properly ensures even distribution of curls and makes it easier to handle.
Divide your hair into four or more sections depending on thickness.
Secure each section with clips or bands until you are ready to roll them up.
This way, every part of your hair gets equal attention and sets well.
Tip 3
Use setting lotion or mousse
Applying a setting lotion or mousse before rolling up your hair can give you better hold and definition.
These products help keep curls in place for a longer time without making them stiff or crunchy.
Apply evenly from roots to ends, focusing on areas where you want more volume.
Tip 4
Dry thoroughly before unrolling
Ensuring that your hair is completely dry before you unroll the rollers is crucial to avoid frizz and get the best curl definition.
You can either air dry or use a hooded dryer, depending on how much time you have.
Once dry, gently remove each roller without tugging or pulling on strands to keep your curls intact.