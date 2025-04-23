5 tricks to make your ponytail look even better
A ponytail is one of those hairstyles that can be worn anywhere, casually or formally.
But did you know that you could enhance your ponytail and add a touch of elegance and style to it without much effort?
No matter whether you have long or short hair, there are simple tricks to elevate this classic look.
Here are five easy tips to enhance your ponytail.
Volume boost
Add volume with teasing
To add more body to your ponytail, begin by teasing the crown of your head.
Use a fine-tooth comb to gently backcomb small sections of hair at the roots.
This will create lift and fullness, making your ponytail look thicker and fuller.
Remember not to overdo it; a little teasing goes a long way in giving you the desired effect.
Accessorize
Use hair accessories
Incorporating accessories into your ponytail can instantly elevate its appearance.
Consider using decorative hair ties, clips, or ribbons that complement your outfit or add a pop of color.
These accessories not only secure the ponytail but also serve as stylish embellishments that draw attention and add personality to your look.
Textured style
Create texture with braids
Adding texture through braids can easily take an ordinary ponytail to an eye-catchy hairstyle.
You can braid small chunks of hair before you tie them in a ponytail, or add braids directly into the tail itself.
Either way, the technique adds dimension and interest, making the whole style more complicated without requiring much styling skill.
Sleek look
Opt for sleek finish
For those who like it polished, a sleek finish is the way to go.
Smooth down flyaways with a light-hold hairspray or serum before tying it all up with an elastic band.
A sleek finish gives off an elegant vibe appropriate for professional settings or special occasions where you want every strand perfectly in place.
Position change
Experiment with placement
Changing where you wear your ponytail can change the way it affects your overall aesthetics dramatically.
Whether high up like Ariana Grande's signature style, low near the nape exuding sophistication, side-swept offering playful charm—each placement comes with a unique flair customized according to what you like, how you feel, and what you are attending.