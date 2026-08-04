Easy ways to make tea-stained cups look new
What's the story
Tea stains can be a stubborn problem, leaving your favorite cups looking less than pristine. But don't worry, there are plenty of natural and effective ways to get rid of those unsightly marks without the need for harsh chemicals or expensive cleaners. In this article, we explore practical solutions that are easy to follow and use common household items. With these tips, you can keep your tea cups sparkling clean with minimal effort and cost.
Tip 1
Baking soda scrub
Baking soda is a versatile cleaning agent that works wonders on tea stains.
To use it, mix two tablespoons of baking soda with a little water to form a paste.
Apply the paste on the stained areas of the cup and scrub gently with a soft sponge or cloth. Rinse thoroughly with warm water.
This method effectively removes stubborn stains without scratching the surface.
Tip 2
Vinegar soak method
Vinegar's acidity makes it an excellent choice for breaking down tea stains.
Fill the stained cup with equal parts of water and white vinegar, and let it soak for about 30 minutes.
After soaking, use a soft brush or sponge to scrub away any remaining stains.
Rinse well with warm water before using the cup again.
Tip 3
Lemon juice treatment
Lemon juice is another natural remedy that helps in removing tea stains, thanks to its citric acid content.
Squeeze some fresh lemon juice into your stained cup and let it sit for about ten minutes.
Use a soft cloth or sponge to wipe away any discoloration before rinsing the cup with warm water.
Tip 4
Salt scrub technique
Salt can also be used as an abrasive cleaner to tackle tea stains effectively.
Take some coarse salt and sprinkle it directly onto the stained areas of your cup.
Using half a lemon as an applicator, scrub the salt over the stains in circular motions.
This method not only helps lift the stains but also leaves your cup smelling fresh.
Rinse well after scrubbing to remove any salt residue.
Tip 5
Hydrogen peroxide solution
Hydrogen peroxide serves as an effective stain remover due to its bleaching properties.
Mix equal parts hydrogen peroxide and baking soda, and apply the paste on stained areas of your cup.
Let it sit for five minutes before scrubbing gently with a soft sponge.
Rinse thoroughly after cleaning to remove any residue.