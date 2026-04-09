Start your herb garden (without spending much): Here's how

Growing herbs in jars is a cheap and easy way to have fresh flavors at home. This method requires little space and can be done with minimal investment. By following some simple steps, you can grow a variety of herbs right on your kitchen counter or windowsill. Here are practical tips to start your herb garden without spending much.

#1 Choosing the right jars Selecting the right jars is essential for successful herb growth. Go for glass jars with wide openings to allow easy access for planting and maintenance. Ensure that the jars have drainage holes at the bottom, or add small stones at the base to prevent waterlogging. This will keep your herbs healthy by preventing root rot.

#2 Selecting suitable soil The choice of soil is critical for your herbs to flourish. Use a well-draining potting mix, specifically designed for indoor plants. This type of soil retains moisture while allowing excess water to drain away easily. You can also make your own mix by combining equal parts of potting soil, sand, and perlite to improve drainage and aeration.

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#3 Planting techniques Start by filling each jar with soil up to an inch below the rim. Sow seeds or transplant seedlings into the soil, ensuring they are adequately spaced apart for optimal growth. Water them lightly after planting, and place the jars in areas where they receive sufficient sunlight, ideally 6 hours of indirect sunlight daily.

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