How to grow fresh, healthy mint indoors

Growing mint indoors is a great way to have fresh herbs at your disposal all year long. Mint is easy to grow and needs little care, making it a great choice for indoor gardening. Here's how you can grow mint indoors and have it flourish in your home. From picking the right pot to watering it right, here's everything you need to know.

Tip 1 Choosing the right pot and soil Choosing the right pot and soil is imperative for growing mint indoors. Use a pot with drainage holes to avoid waterlogging. A container of at least six inches in depth is ideal, since mint has a shallow root system. Use well-draining potting soil mixed with organic matter to provide nutrients. This combination promotes healthy growth and prevents root rot.

Tip 2 Providing adequate light Mint loves bright, indirect sunlight. Place your plant near a window where it can get four to six hours of sunlight every day. If natural light isn't enough, you can also use fluorescent or LED grow lights to make up for it. Keep the lights about 12 inches above the plant and set them on a timer for consistent lighting.

Tip 3 Watering techniques for healthy growth Proper watering is the key to keeping your indoor mint plant healthy. Water the plant when the top inch of soil feels dry to touch, but don't overwater as it can lead to root rot. Make sure excess water drains out of the pot's bottom to keep roots from sitting in moisture for too long.