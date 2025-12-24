How to grow red perilla at home

Red perilla, also known as shiso, is a popular herb in many cuisines. Its unique flavor and vibrant color make it a favorite among gardeners looking to add something different to their home garden. Growing red perilla can be a rewarding experience, providing fresh leaves for culinary use. With the right conditions and care, you can successfully cultivate this herb at home.

Tip 1 Choosing the right location Red perilla thrives in warm climates with plenty of sunlight. Choose a location that receives at least six hours of direct sunlight each day. The soil should be well-drained and rich in organic matter. Avoid areas with strong winds or extreme temperature fluctuations, as these can damage the plants.

Tip 2 Preparing the soil Before planting red perilla seeds or seedlings, prepare the soil by adding compost or well-rotted manure. This enriches the soil with nutrients and improves its texture. The pH level should ideally be between six and seven for optimal growth. Test your soil if necessary and amend it accordingly with lime or sulfur to achieve the desired pH level.

Tip 3 Planting techniques Plant red perilla seeds indoors about four weeks before the last frost date if you live in cooler climates. Transplant them outdoors once temperatures consistently stay above 10 degrees Celsius (50 degrees Fahrenheit). Space plants about 30 centimeters (12 inches) apart to allow for their full growth potential without overcrowding.

Tip 4 Watering and maintenance Regular watering is key to keeping red perilla healthy; however, avoid overwatering as it can lead to root rot. Water deeply once a week or more frequently during hot spells when necessary. Mulching around plants helps retain moisture and suppress weeds effectively.