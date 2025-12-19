Handling someone else's plants? Follow these etiquette tips

Plant care is a big responsibility, especially when it comes to looking after someone else's plants. Be it a favor or a professional task, knowing the right etiquette can save you from making mistakes and keep the plants healthy. Here are five practical tips to help you care for someone else's plants with respect and efficiency.

Tip 1 Understand watering needs Before you start, it's important to know the watering requirements of each plant. Some plants require more frequent watering, while others prefer to be on the drier side. Check the soil moisture level with your fingers; if it feels dry an inch below the surface, it's time to water. Overwatering can do more harm than underwatering, so be mindful of each plant's needs.

Tip 2 Light exposure considerations Different plants have different light requirements; some thrive in direct sunlight, while others prefer indirect light or shade. Make sure you know where each plant is placed and whether it gets the right amount of light. If necessary, adjust their position slightly to meet their needs without causing stress or damage.

Tip 3 Fertilization frequency awareness Fertilizing is an important part of keeping plants healthy, but it should not be overdone. Find out how often the owner usually fertilizes their plants and stick to that schedule if possible. Over-fertilizing can lead to nutrient imbalances and harm plant growth. If you're unsure, it's better to skip fertilizing until you get more information from the owner.

Tip 4 Pest management practices Keeping an eye out for pests is an important part of plant care. Examine leaves and stems regularly for any signs of infestation, like discoloration or holes. If you do spot pests, consult with the plant owner before taking any action. They may have preferred methods or products for pest control that align with their care routine.