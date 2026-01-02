How to keep cut flowers fresh for longer

Cut flowers brighten up any space, but keeping them fresh for long can be a task. With the right care, you can make sure your blooms stay vibrant and last longer. Here are five practical tips to keep your cut flowers fresh, so that they continue to add beauty to your home or office for as long as possible.

Tip 1 Trim stems at an angle Before placing cut flowers in water, trim their stems at an angle. This increases the surface area for water absorption and prevents the stems from sitting flat on the bottom of the vase, which can block water intake. Use sharp scissors or garden shears to make a clean cut. Repeat this process every few days to maintain optimal hydration.

Tip 2 Use clean vases and water Keeping vases and water clean is essential for the longevity of cut flowers. Bacteria can quickly multiply in dirty vases and contaminate the water, causing flowers to wilt faster. Wash vases with hot, soapy water before use and rinse thoroughly. Fill vases with fresh, room-temperature water every couple of days to keep flowers healthy.

Tip 3 Add flower food or natural alternatives Flower food packets that come with bouquets provide essential nutrients that help keep flowers fresh longer. If you don't have flower food, natural alternatives like sugar mixed with lemon juice can work. Mix one teaspoon of sugar and one teaspoon of lemon juice per quart of water as a homemade substitute.

Tip 4 Keep flowers away from direct sunlight Placing cut flowers in direct sunlight can cause them to wilt quickly due to heat exposure. Instead, keep them in a cool area away from direct sunlight or heat sources like radiators or vents. This helps maintain a stable temperature around the blooms, prolonging their freshness.