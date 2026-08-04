Keep herbs fresh with these easy storage tips
What's the story
Keeping herbs fresh for weeks can be a challenge, but with the right techniques, it's possible. Whether you grow your own herbs or buy them fresh from the market, knowing how to store them properly can save you money and reduce waste. Here are some practical tips on how to keep your herbs vibrant and flavorful for longer periods.
Tip 1
Use water for freshness
One of the best ways to keep herbs fresh is by treating them like flowers.
Trim the stems at an angle and place them in a jar with water.
Cover the leaves loosely with a plastic bag and store in the refrigerator.
This method keeps moisture around the leaves and prevents wilting, making them last longer.
Tip 2
Wrap in damp paper towels
Another effective way to keep herbs fresh is by wrapping them in damp paper towels.
Lightly moisten a paper towel with water, place the herbs inside, and then wrap it loosely.
Put the wrapped herbs in a resealable plastic bag and store them in the refrigerator.
This method helps maintain humidity levels around the herbs, preventing them from drying out too quickly.
Tip 3
Store in airtight containers
For some delicate herbs like basil or cilantro, an airtight container can do wonders.
Place dry herbs into an airtight container lined with a dry paper towel to absorb excess moisture.
Store this container in the refrigerator for optimal freshness.
This method prevents excess moisture from causing spoilage while keeping your herbs crisp and flavorful.
Tip 4
Freeze for long-term storage
Freezing is an excellent option for long-term storage of herbs without losing their flavor.
Chop your herbs finely and mix them with water or olive oil in an ice cube tray.
Once frozen, transfer these cubes into a labeled bag or container and store them in your freezer.
This way, you can have fresh herbs available anytime you need them without worrying about spoilage.