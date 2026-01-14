How to keep your windows clean using household items

Cleaning windows can be a costly affair, what with the various products and tools available in the market. However, there are several ways to keep your windows sparkling clean without spending a fortune. By using common household items and simple techniques, you can achieve streak-free shine at little to no cost. Here are some practical tips for cleaning windows on a budget.

Tip 1 Use vinegar and water solution Vinegar is an inexpensive and effective cleaning agent. Mix equal parts of vinegar and water in a spray bottle. Spray the solution onto the window surface and wipe with a microfiber cloth or newspaper for a streak-free finish. The acidity of vinegar cuts through grime and dirt without leaving residue behind.

Tip 2 Utilize baking soda paste Baking soda is a great multi-purpose cleaner that can help you deal with tough stains on windows. Make a paste by mixing baking soda with water, apply it on the stained areas, and scrub gently with a sponge or cloth. Rinse thoroughly with water to remove any residue. This method works wonders for hard water stains and grime build-up.

Tip 3 Try lemon juice for shine Lemon juice also works wonders for cleaning windows, thanks to its natural acidity. Mix lemon juice with warm water in a spray bottle, apply it on the glass surface, and wipe off with a microfiber cloth or squeegee. The citric acid helps break down dirt while leaving behind a fresh scent.

Tip 4 Use old newspapers for polishing Instead of paper towels, use old newspapers to polish your windows after cleaning them with any solution. Newspapers are lint-free and absorb moisture well, making them perfect for achieving that streak-free shine on glass surfaces. Just crumple up some newspaper sheets and wipe down the cleaned windows for best results.