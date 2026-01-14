How to keep your windows clean using household items
What's the story
Cleaning windows can be a costly affair, what with the various products and tools available in the market. However, there are several ways to keep your windows sparkling clean without spending a fortune. By using common household items and simple techniques, you can achieve streak-free shine at little to no cost. Here are some practical tips for cleaning windows on a budget.
Tip 1
Use vinegar and water solution
Vinegar is an inexpensive and effective cleaning agent. Mix equal parts of vinegar and water in a spray bottle. Spray the solution onto the window surface and wipe with a microfiber cloth or newspaper for a streak-free finish. The acidity of vinegar cuts through grime and dirt without leaving residue behind.
Tip 2
Utilize baking soda paste
Baking soda is a great multi-purpose cleaner that can help you deal with tough stains on windows. Make a paste by mixing baking soda with water, apply it on the stained areas, and scrub gently with a sponge or cloth. Rinse thoroughly with water to remove any residue. This method works wonders for hard water stains and grime build-up.
Tip 3
Try lemon juice for shine
Lemon juice also works wonders for cleaning windows, thanks to its natural acidity. Mix lemon juice with warm water in a spray bottle, apply it on the glass surface, and wipe off with a microfiber cloth or squeegee. The citric acid helps break down dirt while leaving behind a fresh scent.
Tip 4
Use old newspapers for polishing
Instead of paper towels, use old newspapers to polish your windows after cleaning them with any solution. Newspapers are lint-free and absorb moisture well, making them perfect for achieving that streak-free shine on glass surfaces. Just crumple up some newspaper sheets and wipe down the cleaned windows for best results.
Tip 5
Employ reusable microfiber cloths
Investing in reusable microfiber cloths can save you money in the long run as they last longer than disposable ones like paper towels or sponges. These cloths are designed to trap dust particles effectively without scratching surfaces, making them ideal for window cleaning tasks at home.