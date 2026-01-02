How to keep your zipper in shape without much hassle

Zippers are an integral part of our daily lives, whether in our clothes or bags. However, they can easily get stuck or damaged if not maintained properly. Luckily, there are several budget-friendly hacks to keep your zippers functioning smoothly without spending a fortune. Here are some practical tips and tricks to keep your zippers in shape and save yourself the hassle of replacing them.

Tip 1 Use soap for smooth sliding If your zipper is getting stuck, rub a bar of soap along its teeth. This creates a lubricant that helps the slider move more smoothly. Just make sure to wipe off any excess soap with a cloth, so that it doesn't leave a residue on the fabric.

Tip 2 Apply graphite pencil Another effective way to fix a stuck zipper is by using a graphite pencil. Simply rub the pencil tip along the teeth of the zipper. The graphite acts as a lubricant, easing the movement of the slider. This method is particularly useful for metal zippers and is an inexpensive solution that most people already have at home.

Tip 3 Use lip balm or wax Lip balm or candle wax can also come in handy when it comes to fixing stubborn zippers. Just apply a small amount on both sides of the zipper teeth, and run the slider back and forth a few times. This will coat the teeth with a thin layer of lubricant, allowing smoother operation.

Tip 4 Clean with vinegar and baking soda For dirty zippers that don't work well, cleaning them with vinegar and baking soda can do wonders. Make a paste with vinegar and baking soda, apply it on the zipper area, and scrub gently with an old toothbrush. Rinse thoroughly with water to remove any residue, and let it dry completely before using again.