Labeling houseplants? Try these simple hacks 

Labeling houseplants is an important part of keeping your indoor garden organized and healthy. It helps you remember the names and care requirements of different plants, especially when you have a large collection. While commercial labels can be expensive, there are many creative ways to make your own at home without spending a dime. Here are some practical tips to label your houseplants using everyday materials.

Tip 1 Use recycled materials Recycling old materials is an excellent way to make plant labels. Use old wooden spoons or popsicle sticks as labels. Simply write the plant name with a permanent marker and stick it in the soil of each plant. This not only saves money but also reduces waste by giving new life to items that would otherwise be thrown away.

Tip 2 Create labels from paper scraps Paper scraps from newspapers or magazines can also be used to make plant labels. Cut them into small strips and write the plant name on each strip with a waterproof pen or marker. Then, secure them around the base of each plant with tape or string, so they don't get blown away by wind or water.

Tip 3 Utilize stones or pebbles Stones or pebbles found in your garden can also double up as unique plant labels. Just pick smooth stones and write the plant name on them with a paint pen or waterproof marker. Place these stones next to their respective plants for an earthy, natural look that blends in with any indoor garden.

Tip 4 Use clothespins for labeling Clothespins make for a versatile labeling option for houseplants. Just write the name of each plant on the clothespin and clip it onto the edge of its pot/container. This method is especially useful for larger pots where traditional stakes may not fit well but still provides clear identification for each plant.