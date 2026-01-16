Winter fashion: How to slay in culottes
What's the story
African winter is a unique season, with its own set of challenges and opportunities when it comes to fashion. Layering with culottes can be a stylish and practical solution for those looking to stay warm while embracing the cultural influences of the continent. This article explores various ways to incorporate culottes into your winter wardrobe, offering insights into fabric choices, styling tips, and cultural inspirations.
Fabric selection
Choosing the right fabric
Selecting the right fabric is key to layering culottes in winter. Opt for heavier materials like wool blends or cotton twill that provide warmth without compromising on style. These fabrics are breathable yet insulating, making them perfect for fluctuating temperatures. Avoid lighter fabrics like linen or silk, as they may not offer enough warmth during colder months.
Pattern play
Mixing patterns and textures
Mixing patterns and textures can elevate your culotte outfit from basic to stylish. Pair solid-colored tops with patterned culottes, or vice versa, for a balanced look. Textured fabrics like corduroy or velvet can add depth to your ensemble while keeping it visually interesting. Just make sure the colors complement each other to maintain harmony in your outfit.
Accessory tips
Accessorizing wisely
Accessories play a major role in winter styling with culottes. Scarves made from warm materials like wool or cashmere can add layers of warmth and style. Footwear like ankle boots or loafers are ideal choices that go well with culottes while keeping your feet warm. Hats and gloves made from similar materials as your scarf can complete the look.
Cultural influence
Incorporating cultural elements
Drawing inspiration from African culture can make your winter layering with culottes even more stylish. Think of adding traditional prints or embroidery to your outfit for a touch of authenticity. Not only does this pay homage to cultural heritage, but also adds a unique flair to your wardrobe. This way, you can stay warm and stylish, while also celebrating the rich tapestry of African fashion traditions.