Winter fashion: How to slay in culottes 

African winter is a unique season, with its own set of challenges and opportunities when it comes to fashion. Layering with culottes can be a stylish and practical solution for those looking to stay warm while embracing the cultural influences of the continent. This article explores various ways to incorporate culottes into your winter wardrobe, offering insights into fabric choices, styling tips, and cultural inspirations.

Fabric selection Choosing the right fabric Selecting the right fabric is key to layering culottes in winter. Opt for heavier materials like wool blends or cotton twill that provide warmth without compromising on style. These fabrics are breathable yet insulating, making them perfect for fluctuating temperatures. Avoid lighter fabrics like linen or silk, as they may not offer enough warmth during colder months.

Pattern play Mixing patterns and textures Mixing patterns and textures can elevate your culotte outfit from basic to stylish. Pair solid-colored tops with patterned culottes, or vice versa, for a balanced look. Textured fabrics like corduroy or velvet can add depth to your ensemble while keeping it visually interesting. Just make sure the colors complement each other to maintain harmony in your outfit.

Accessory tips Accessorizing wisely Accessories play a major role in winter styling with culottes. Scarves made from warm materials like wool or cashmere can add layers of warmth and style. Footwear like ankle boots or loafers are ideal choices that go well with culottes while keeping your feet warm. Hats and gloves made from similar materials as your scarf can complete the look.

