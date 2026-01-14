DIY: How to make brooms at home

African brooms are a staple in many households, thanks to their efficiency and eco-friendliness. Traditionally made from natural materials, these brooms are not just practical but also culturally significant. Making your own African broom can be a rewarding experience, connecting you with traditional craftsmanship. Here are some insights into the materials, techniques, and steps involved in creating an authentic African broom at home.

#1 Choosing the right materials Selecting the right materials is key to making a durable African broom. The most common material used is sorghum grass, which is flexible yet strong. You can also use palm leaves or reeds as alternatives. Make sure that the materials are dry and free from any defects to ensure the broom's longevity. Sourcing these materials locally can also make the process more sustainable.

#2 Preparing the broom head Once you have the materials, it's time to prepare the broom head. Start by bundling the grass or leaves tightly at one end. Use strong twine or string to secure it firmly, ensuring that it holds its shape well during use. The size of the bundle will determine how much area it covers while sweeping, so adjust accordingly based on your needs.

#3 Assembling the handle The handle of an African broom is usually made from wood or bamboo for strength and durability. Cut your chosen material to a comfortable length for handling. Attach the broom head securely to one end of the handle using additional twine if needed. Ensure that there are no sharp edges that could cause injury during use.