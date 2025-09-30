How to make delicious nettle soup

Nettle soup is a simple, nutritious dish that can be easily made at home. Loaded with vitamins and minerals, nettles make an excellent base for a hearty soup. The recipe requires a few basic ingredients and is perfect for those looking to try something new in the kitchen. With its earthy flavor and vibrant color, nettle soup is sure to delight anyone looking for a healthy meal option.

#1 Gather fresh nettles safely When collecting nettles, always wear gloves to protect your hands from their sting. Pick young leaves from the top of the plant as they are tender and less fibrous. Make sure you collect them from areas free of pesticides or pollutants. Wash the leaves thoroughly before use to remove any dirt or insects.

#2 Prepare your ingredients Along with fresh nettles, you will need onions, garlic, potatoes, vegetable broth, salt, and pepper. Chop the onions and garlic finely and dice the potatoes into small cubes. These ingredients will add flavor and texture to your soup. Having everything prepped beforehand makes cooking much easier.

#3 Cook the base of your soup Start by sauteing onions and garlic in a pot with some olive oil until translucent. Add diced potatoes and cook for a few more minutes before adding vegetable broth. Bring this mixture to a boil before reducing heat to simmer until potatoes are tender.

#4 Add nettles for flavor and nutrition Once the potatoes are soft, add the washed nettle leaves into the pot. Let them cook for about five minutes until they wilt down completely. Season with salt and pepper according to taste preferences. For a smoother texture, blend the soup using an immersion blender or regular blender after it cools slightly.