How to make delicious nettle soup
What's the story
Nettle soup is a simple, nutritious dish that can be easily made at home. Loaded with vitamins and minerals, nettles make an excellent base for a hearty soup. The recipe requires a few basic ingredients and is perfect for those looking to try something new in the kitchen. With its earthy flavor and vibrant color, nettle soup is sure to delight anyone looking for a healthy meal option.
#1
Gather fresh nettles safely
When collecting nettles, always wear gloves to protect your hands from their sting. Pick young leaves from the top of the plant as they are tender and less fibrous. Make sure you collect them from areas free of pesticides or pollutants. Wash the leaves thoroughly before use to remove any dirt or insects.
#2
Prepare your ingredients
Along with fresh nettles, you will need onions, garlic, potatoes, vegetable broth, salt, and pepper. Chop the onions and garlic finely and dice the potatoes into small cubes. These ingredients will add flavor and texture to your soup. Having everything prepped beforehand makes cooking much easier.
#3
Cook the base of your soup
Start by sauteing onions and garlic in a pot with some olive oil until translucent. Add diced potatoes and cook for a few more minutes before adding vegetable broth. Bring this mixture to a boil before reducing heat to simmer until potatoes are tender.
#4
Add nettles for flavor and nutrition
Once the potatoes are soft, add the washed nettle leaves into the pot. Let them cook for about five minutes until they wilt down completely. Season with salt and pepper according to taste preferences. For a smoother texture, blend the soup using an immersion blender or regular blender after it cools slightly.
Tip 5
Serve hot with crusty bread
Ladle out portions of your freshly made nettle soup into bowls while it's still warm. Accompany each serving with slices of crusty bread if desired. This adds an extra layer of satisfaction by complementing the rich flavors found within each bite. Enjoy this wholesome meal at any time during the day when hunger strikes!