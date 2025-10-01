How to make natural cleaners at home

African home cleaning hacks are a treasure trove of eco-friendly and economical solutions. These hacks use readily available natural ingredients to keep the home clean and fresh. Not only do these methods cut down on the use of chemicals, but they also promote sustainability by using what nature has to offer. Here are some practical insights into making your cleaning routine greener, the African way.

Tip 1 Use of lemon for stain removal Lemon is a powerful natural cleaner, thanks to its acidic properties. It can be used to remove stains from surfaces like countertops and sinks. Just cut a lemon in half and rub it directly on the stain. Let it sit for a few minutes before wiping it off with a damp cloth. This method not only removes stains but also leaves a fresh scent.

Tip 2 Baking soda as a versatile cleaner Baking soda is another versatile ingredient that can be used for cleaning various surfaces around the house. It works wonders as a scrubber for tough grime in kitchens and bathrooms. To use, just sprinkle baking soda on the surface you want to clean, add a little water to make a paste, and scrub with a sponge or cloth. Rinse well afterward.

Tip 3 Vinegar for disinfecting surfaces Vinegar is a natural disinfectant that can kill germs on different surfaces. For cleaning purposes, mix equal parts of water and vinegar in a spray bottle and use it on countertops, tables, and other areas that need disinfecting. Let it sit for a few minutes before wiping off with a clean cloth.

Tip 4 Coconut oil for polishing wood furniture Coconut oil is an excellent option for polishing wooden furniture, thanks to its moisturizing properties that keep wood looking good as new. Take a small amount of coconut oil on a soft cloth and rub it gently on wooden surfaces in circular motions until evenly distributed. This will give your furniture a natural shine without any chemical residues.