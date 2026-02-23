How to make DIY all-purpose home cleaners (on a budget)

Making natural home cleaners from scratch is not just cost-effective but also eco-friendly. With a few basic ingredients, you can make effective cleaning solutions that are safe for your family and the environment. This article will take you through simple steps to make your own cleaners using readily available materials. By following these steps, you can keep your home clean without spending a fortune or using harsh chemicals.

Tip 1 Vinegar-based all-purpose cleaner Vinegar is a versatile ingredient that can be used for various cleaning purposes. To make an all-purpose cleaner, mix equal parts of water and white vinegar in a spray bottle. This solution works well on countertops, windows, and other surfaces. The acidity of the vinegar helps break down grime and stains without leaving harmful residues behind.

Tip 2 Baking soda bathroom scrub Baking soda is another inexpensive ingredient that works wonders in the bathroom. For a powerful scrub, mix baking soda with a little water to form a paste. Apply this paste on sinks, tubs, or tiles and scrub with a brush or sponge. The mild abrasiveness of baking soda helps remove soap scum and stains effectively.

Tip 3 Lemon juice disinfectant spray Lemon juice has natural antibacterial properties that make it an excellent disinfectant. To prepare a lemon juice spray, mix one cup of lemon juice with two cups of water in a spray bottle. This solution can be used on kitchen surfaces or cutting boards to kill germs while leaving behind a fresh scent.

