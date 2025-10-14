How to make tiger nut milk at home

African tiger nut milk is a nutritious and delicious plant-based milk alternative, prepared from tiger nuts. These small tubers are rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals, making them a healthy addition to any diet. Preparing this milk at home is easy and requires only a few ingredients. Here are the steps to make your own African tiger nut milk, along with some tips for optimal results.

Preparation Soaking tiger nuts overnight Start by rinsing one cup of dried tiger nuts thoroughly under running water. Once cleaned, soak them in enough water to cover them completely and leave them overnight. This will soften the nuts and make blending easier. Soaking also helps release natural sugars, enhancing the flavor of the milk.

Blending Blending ingredients smoothly After soaking, drain the water and place the tiger nuts in a blender with four cups of fresh water. Blend until you get a smooth mixture. You may add sweeteners like honey or dates if you want to. Make sure everything is well combined before moving on to the next step.

Straining Straining for smooth texture Once blended, strain the mixture through a fine mesh sieve or cheesecloth into a bowl or pitcher. This process separates the liquid from the pulp, giving you smooth tiger nut milk. You can use leftover pulp in baking or as a topping for cereals.