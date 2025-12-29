How to make plant supports using household items

Creating plant supports from household items is an easy and eco-friendly way to keep your garden in shape. Not only does this save money, but it also encourages creativity by repurposing things that would otherwise be thrown away. By using everyday materials, you can make sturdy supports for your plants without having to step out of your home. Here are some practical tips to make plant supports from common household items.

Tip 1 Use old newspapers for support Old newspapers can be rolled up tightly and used as flexible stakes for small plants. They are lightweight and biodegradable, making them an ideal choice for supporting seedlings or young plants. Simply roll the newspaper into a tube and secure it with string or tape. Insert the tube into the soil next to the plant, providing support as it grows.

Tip 2 Repurpose wire hangers Wire hangers are another versatile option for creating plant supports. Bend them into various shapes to form trellises or stakes that can hold climbing plants like beans or peas. The wire is sturdy enough to withstand outdoor conditions while being malleable enough to create custom designs tailored to your garden's needs.

Tip 3 Use bamboo skewers as stakes Bamboo skewers make for excellent stakes for small plants and seedlings. These are readily available in most kitchens and provide a natural look in gardens. Just insert a skewer next to the plant you want to support, and tie it gently with string or twine if needed. They are durable and withstand various weather conditions.

Tip 4 Create supports with plastic bottles Plastic bottles can be cut into strips or shapes that serve as unique plant supports. Cut the bottle into desired shapes and insert them around the base of plants that need extra support against wind or heavy rainfalls. This method helps reduce plastic waste while offering functional garden solutions.