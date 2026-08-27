How to make authentic Gujarati thepla at home
What's the story
Thepla, a traditional Gujarati flatbread, is a staple in many Indian households. Known for its unique blend of spices and versatility, thepla can be enjoyed at any time of the day. Making authentic thepla at home requires understanding its ingredients and preparation techniques. This article provides insights into preparing thepla like a pro, ensuring you achieve the perfect taste and texture every time.
Flour selection
Choosing the right flour
Choosing the right flour is essential for making authentic thepla.
Whole wheat flour is the most commonly used, but adding some besan (gram flour) can enhance the taste and texture.
The ratio of wheat to besan should be around three to one for the best results.
Make sure that the flours are fresh and free from impurities to get the best flavor.
Spice mix
Mastering spice blend
The secret to flavorful thepla lies in its spice mix.
The key spices are turmeric, red chili powder, cumin seeds, and ajwain (carom seeds). Adding fenugreek leaves adds authenticity.
Adjusting spice levels according to taste preferences is important, while keeping in mind that these spices should complement each other without overpowering.
Dough preparation
Kneading dough correctly
Kneading dough properly is key to making theplas soft and pliable.
Use warm water while kneading, as it helps gluten development, making the dough elastic.
It should be smooth but not sticky.
Allowing it to rest for at least 15 minutes helps in further softening before rolling out.
Rolling tips
Rolling techniques for perfect shape
Rolling out the dough evenly ensures uniform cooking of theplas on the griddle.
Use a rolling pin gently, applying even pressure from the center outward, to avoid thin edges, which may burn while cooking.
Dust lightly with dry flour if sticking occurs during this process, without adding excess flour that alters taste or texture negatively.
Cooking method
Cooking tips for ideal texture
Cooking theplas on a hot griddle ensures they puff up slightly, indicating they are done.
Flip them often, applying a little oil or ghee on both sides, to get a crispy exterior and soft interior.
Adjust the heat to avoid burning.
This method, when done right, gives theplas a perfect texture, making them a delicious and healthy meal option.