How to master hair flicks

Hair flicks are a simple yet effective way to add some style and personality to your hair. Be it a casual day out or a special occasion, mastering the art of hair flicks can make a world of difference to your look. With the right techniques and tools, you can achieve that effortless, chic look. Here are some practical tips to help you master hair flicks like a pro.

Tip 1 Choosing the right tools Selecting the right tools is essential for perfecting hair flicks. A good quality round brush can help create volume and shape while blow-drying. A flat iron is also useful for straightening sections before flicking them outwards. Don't forget to use heat protectant products to keep your hair healthy and shiny.

Tip 2 Perfecting your technique The technique is everything when it comes to hair flicks. Start by sectioning your hair into manageable parts. Use a round brush with a blow dryer to add volume at the roots, then take small sections and use a flat iron or curling wand to flick ends outwards. Practice makes perfect, so keep trying different angles until you find what works best for you.

Tip 3 Maintaining your style all day To keep your hair flicks in place all day long, use lightweight styling products like mousse or hairspray. These products give hold without weighing down your hair or making it look stiff. Avoid touching your hair too much during the day as this can cause frizz and lose definition in your flicks.