How to master natural daytime makeup

Celebrity makeup artists excel at creating natural daytime looks. They know how to keep it simple yet effective, perfect for everyday wear. By following their techniques, you can achieve a fresh, polished look without spending hours in front of the mirror. Here are some expert tips from top celebrity makeup artists to get that effortless, natural glow.

Tip 1 Flawless base with minimal products Celebrity makeup artists swear by a flawless base as the foundation of any natural look. They recommend using a lightweight foundation or tinted moisturizer to even out skin tone without masking it. A dab of concealer on problem areas can do wonders. The key is to blend well with fingers or a damp sponge for an airbrushed finish.

Tip 2 Emphasizing eyes with subtle shades For eyes, celebrity artists recommend sticking to neutral shades like soft browns or taupes. These colors enhance the eyes without overpowering them. A coat of mascara is essential to define lashes, while a light application of eyeliner on the upper lash line can add depth without making it too dramatic.

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Tip 3 Natural brows for balanced look Well-groomed brows are essential for achieving that balanced look. Celebrity makeup artists recommend using a brow gel or pencil in a shade closest to your natural hair color. This adds definition and fullness without looking overdone. The trick is to follow your natural brow shape and fill in any sparse areas gently.

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Tip 4 Fresh cheeks with cream blush Cream blushes are a favorite among celebrity artists for their ability to give a natural flush to the cheeks. They blend seamlessly into the skin, giving a dewy finish that mimics natural skin texture. Just apply it with fingers or a brush on the apples of your cheeks, and blend upwards towards the temples.