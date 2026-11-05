How to master the bohemian fishtail braid
What's the story
The bohemian fishtail braid is a perfect blend of casual and chic, making it an ideal pick for any occasion. This intricate hairstyle gives you a laid-back, yet elegant look, perfect for festivals, beach days, or even a night out. With just a few simple steps, you can master this braid and add a touch of bohemian flair to your style. Here's how to get it right.
Tip 1
Prepare your hair properly
Before you begin braiding, make sure your hair is clean and dry.
Use a good conditioner to detangle your locks and make them manageable.
If you have fine hair, consider using a volumizing mousse to add some texture.
This will make it easier to create the fishtail braid and help it hold better throughout the day.
Tip 2
Divide hair into sections
Start by dividing your hair into two equal sections. Hold each section firmly in one hand.
For a more voluminous look, pull out small strands from each side of the braid as you go along.
This will give your braid that signature bohemian vibe, making it fuller and more textured.
It's a simple trick that elevates the classic fishtail braid into something uniquely stylish.
Tip 3
Begin braiding with precision
To start the fishtail braid, take a small piece from the outside of one section and cross it over to the other section.
Repeat this process by alternating sides until you reach the end of your hair.
Keep the tension even, but not too tight, so that the braid looks relaxed and not rigid.
Tip 4
Secure and style your braid
Once you have reached the desired length of your braid, secure it with an elastic band at the end.
You can gently tug at some sections of the braid for added volume, if desired.
Finish off by spritzing some hairspray for extra hold without making it stiff or crunchy.
Tip 5
Experiment with variations
Feel free to experiment with different variations of the bohemian fishtail braid by incorporating accessories like beads or ribbons for added flair.
You can also try positioning the braid higher on your head, or creating multiple braids for an even more bohemian-inspired look.