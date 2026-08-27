How to master the feathered cut
What's the story
The feathered cut is a classic hairstyle that gives you volume and movement. It is characterized by layers that are cut at an angle, giving the illusion of soft, feather-like texture. This hairstyle suits different hair types and lengths, making it a versatile choice for many. With the right technique and tools, you can master this cut at home. Here is how you can achieve the perfect feathered look.
Tools selection
Choosing the right tools
Choosing the right tools is essential for achieving a flawless feathered cut.
A sharp pair of haircutting scissors is a must to get clean lines and avoid split ends.
A fine-tooth comb helps in sectioning hair evenly.
You may also want to invest in thinning shears to add texture without removing too much length.
These tools will help you achieve precision in every layer.
Hair sectioning
Sectioning hair properly
Proper sectioning is the key to getting an even feathered cut.
Begin by dividing your hair into four sections: two at the front, and two at the back.
Secure each section with clips to keep them out of the way while you work on one part at a time.
This method ensures that every layer is cut uniformly and blends seamlessly with the rest of your hairstyle.
Layer cutting
Cutting techniques for layers
To create layers that give a feathered effect, start from the back section of your hair.
Take small horizontal sections, and cut them at an angle with your scissors or thinning shears.
Gradually move toward the front, ensuring each layer blends into the next, without any harsh lines or unevenness.
Volume enhancement
Finishing touches for Volume
Once you have cut all layers, it is time to add finishing touches that enhance volume and movement in your feathered cut.
Use a lightweight styling product like mousse or volumizing spray on damp hair before blow-drying it upside down for added lift at the roots.
This step gives your hairstyle an airy feel without weighing it down with heavy products.