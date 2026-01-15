How to master the side fishtail braid

The side fishtail braid is a versatile hairstyle that can be worn for a range of occasions, from casual outings to formal events. This intricate-looking braid is actually quite simple to master with the right techniques. Whether you're looking to add some flair to your everyday look or want an elegant style for a special occasion, the side fishtail braid is a perfect choice. Here are some tips and tricks to help you nail this stylish braid effortlessly.

Tip 1 Gather your hair properly To start off, gather all your hair on one side of your head. Make sure there are no tangles by brushing through your hair well. This step is important as it makes the braiding process easier and gives a neat look. Once all your hair is on one side, secure it with an elastic band if you want, but usually, it's not needed until the braid is done.

Tip 2 Divide hair into sections Next, divide your gathered hair into two equal sections. These will be the two main strands you'll use for creating the fishtail braid. Make sure both sections are of equal size so that the braid looks symmetrical when done. This step is essential as it lays the foundation for an even and balanced braid.

Tip 3 Start braiding with technique To begin braiding, take a small piece from the outer edge of one section and cross it over to join the other section. Repeat this process by alternating sides until you reach the desired length of your braid. The key here is to keep taking small pieces from each side consistently throughout the braiding process.

