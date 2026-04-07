How to organize jewellery (on a budget)

Organizing jewelry can be a daunting task, especially when you are on a budget. However, with some creative and cost-effective solutions, you can keep your jewelry neatly organized without breaking the bank. Here are five practical ways to organize jewelry at home on a budget. Each method is easy to implement and requires minimal investment, making it accessible for everyone looking to declutter their collection.

Tip 1 Use pegboards for hanging storage Pegboards make for an excellent hanging solution for jewelry. Just install a pegboard on any wall, and use hooks to hang necklaces, bracelets, and earrings. This way, you can easily see all your pieces at once, and avoid tangling. Pegboards are inexpensive and can be found at most hardware stores. They also allow you to customize the arrangement as per your preference.

Tip 2 Repurpose old containers Old containers like jars or small boxes can be repurposed for storing jewelry. Use them to separate different types of jewelry, like rings, earrings, or bracelets. Labeling each container helps in quickly finding what you need without rummaging through everything. This method is not only cost-effective but also eco-friendly, as it gives a new life to items that would otherwise be discarded.

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Tip 3 DIY jewelry tree with branches Creating a DIY jewelry tree with branches is an innovative way to display necklaces and earrings. Simply find some sturdy branches from outside, clean them up, and place them in a vase or pot filled with sand or pebbles for stability. This natural display adds an artistic touch to your room while keeping your jewelry organized and tangle-free.

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Tip 4 Magnetic strips for easy access Magnetic strips are perfect for keeping metal-based jewelry like earrings or pins in place. Stick these strips on walls or inside cabinet doors, and attach your metal jewelry pieces directly onto them. This way, you get easy access to your favorite pieces without cluttering surfaces with trays or boxes.