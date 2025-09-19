5 breathing techniques that can help you relax

Breathing exercises are a simple yet effective way to boost mental clarity. By concentrating on your breath, you can reduce stress, improve focus, and enhance your cognitive function. These exercises can be done anywhere and require no special equipment, making them accessible to everyone. Here are five breathing exercises that can help you achieve better mental clarity.

Deep breath Diaphragmatic breathing Diaphragmatic breathing, or deep breathing, means engaging the diaphragm while inhaling. This technique increases oxygen intake and promotes relaxation by activating the body's parasympathetic nervous system. To practice diaphragmatic breathing, sit or lie comfortably with one hand on your chest and another on your abdomen. Inhale deeply through your nose so that only your abdomen rises, then exhale slowly through pursed lips.

Four Corners Box breathing technique Box breathing is a structured technique that involves four equal parts: inhaling, holding the breath, exhaling, and pausing before repeating the cycle. This exercise helps regulate the breath and calm the mind by focusing on equal time intervals for each phase. Start by inhaling deeply for four seconds, holding for four seconds, exhaling slowly for four seconds, and pausing for another four seconds before repeating.

Nasal balance Alternate nostril breathing Alternate nostril breathing is an ancient practice that balances both hemispheres of the brain by alternating airflow between nostrils. Close one nostril with a finger while inhaling through the other; switch sides after exhaling completely. Repeat several times while maintaining a steady rhythm to promote mental equilibrium.

Relaxation cycle 4-7-8 breathing method The 4-7-8 method is a simple but effective technique to promote relaxation and improve focus. It involves inhaling through the nose for four seconds, holding the breath for seven seconds, and exhaling through the mouth for eight seconds. This exercise is especially useful when you're feeling anxious or stressed, as it helps regulate breathing patterns and calms the mind.