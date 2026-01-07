How to safeguard your certificates from water damage

Water damage can destroy important documents, such as certificates. Knowing how to protect these documents from water damage is critical. By taking a few simple steps, you can keep your certificates safe and sound. Here are some practical tips to help you protect your certificates from the ravages of water damage.

Tip 1 Store certificates in waterproof containers Keeping certificates in waterproof containers is a reliable way to protect them from water damage. These containers can be sealed tightly, preventing moisture from getting in. Plastic bins with airtight lids or specialized document storage boxes are good options. Make sure the containers are of good quality and check them regularly for any signs of wear or damage.

Tip 2 Use digital backups for important documents Creating digital backups of your certificates is a smart move for safeguarding against water damage. Scan each document and store it on a secure cloud service or an external hard drive. This way, even if the physical copy gets damaged, you still have access to the information stored digitally. Regularly update these backups to include any new certificates you may receive.

Tip 3 Keep documents elevated off the ground Keeping your documents elevated off the ground can go a long way in protecting them from potential water damage. Keeping them on shelves or in cabinets, rather than directly on floors, minimizes the risk of direct contact with water in case of spills or leaks. This simple precaution can keep your important papers safe and sound, avoiding unnecessary damage and loss.

Tip 4 Maintain low humidity levels indoors Controlling indoor humidity levels is critical to preventing water damage to certificates. Use dehumidifiers in areas where moisture tends to build up, such as basements or poorly ventilated rooms. Ideally, indoor humidity should be kept between 30% and 50% to keep documents safe from mold growth and deterioration.